ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving is almost here, which means kitchens all across the country are about to be put to use, as they prepare the turkey day feast.

If you’re looking for some new, delicious recipes to whip up this year; Chef Andrew Bustos, will be preparing some tasty breakfast for the Chef at home. They are up and ready to start cooking the Thanksgiving meal, but they have to make sure that they also eat.

Ham, bell pepper, chile, and cheese muffin:

Eggs

Add Ham or whichever meat you like

Hash browns

Add bell peppers

Cheese

Mix it all the ingredients together

Add salt and pepper

Put it all in a small bowl

Place it in the oven (15-20 minutes)

Spray your bowl with lots of olive oil so they don’t stick

Toast a piece of bread and add avocado to your egg muffin

For more information about their catering services visit precisioncateringnm.com.