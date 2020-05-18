Brain Injury Alliance of New Mexico offers resources for those living with brain injuries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Across the United States, a head injury takes place every seven seconds. In New Mexico, in 2016, 1,294 people were hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury and according to New Mexico’s Indicator-Based Information System, 4,794 traumatic brain injuries were seen in Emergency Departments.

Brain injuries can happen to anyone whether it is something as serious as a car crash or domestic violence to something common as playing sports or just taking a misstep.

President of the Brain Injury Alliance of New Mexico, Melanie Garcia discusses the resources provided in the state for those living with a traumatic brain injury. A non-profit organization, the Brain Injury Alliance of New Mexico has been offering educational resources and services for over 30 years.

The organization is made up of an all-volunteer agency that includes individuals living with brain injury, family, friends, and professionals. BIANM offers conferences, support groups, and work to help prevent brain injuries and to help people back into the community.

The organization has had success including helmet laws for children on bikes and safety rules for team sports. The non-profit is also doing a brain injury community online check in to combat loneliness during COVID-19.

BIANM has rescheduled its 6th annual golf tournament and will now be held on August 1, 2020, at the UNM Championship Golf Course. The four-person scramble tournament will also include food, drinks, and prizes. You can register online to participate in the tournament.

For more information, visit BrainInjuryNM.org.