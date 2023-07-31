ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Brain Injury Alliance of New Mexico (BIANM) will be celebrating its 9th Annual Brain Golf Awareness Tournament in November. The BIANM is the oldest, 100% brain injury-focused organization in the state and is soon hosting a fundraising golf tournament.

The Brain Injury Awareness Golf Tournament will be on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m. and T-Time will be at 8:30 a.m. In the blink of an eye, a life is changed, a family’s life is impacted, and the individual and family need support and guidance to find their way through a thicket to a path of rehabilitation and healing.

For more information about the event, visit https://www.braininjurynm.org/bianm-annual-golf-tournament/.