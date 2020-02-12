Boys & Girls Club teaming up with City of Albuquerque for renovations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big plans are in the works for the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico.

They’re teaming up with the City of Albuquerque to renovate their building to ensure teens have quality out-of-school programs. Staff said they hope to update the gym and kitchen as well as build a digital arts center, performing arts room and bike center which will offer free bike repairs.

“The benefit will be that more kids will graduate high school with a plan for the future as a result of having access to all these great programs and spaces that the Boys & Girls Club can provide,” said Colby Wilson CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico.

Wilson said the project is estimated to cost nearly $1.75 million. They’re asking the state during this legislative session to help them with some of that cost.