Boys and Girls Club puts on second-annual family dance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fathers, daughters, mothers, and sons from across the metro put on their best clothes for a family dance Saturday night.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico and Rio Rancho held their Father-Daughter and Mother-Son dance at the Schumann Ranch Club. For only $10 a couple, parents and their kids got to dance to music from a live DJ, eat an included dinner, and snap some family pictures in the photo booth. Organizers also held a prize raffle.

They say all of the proceeds go to a good cause. “We are doing a fundraiser to have our teens go to Hawaii for a community service project, so they’re super excited about it,” said Suzanne Trujillo of the Rio Rancho Boys and Girls Club. This is the event’s second year.

