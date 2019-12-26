Boy Scouts clean up luminarias Christmas morning

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Boy Scouts made and displayed around 1,400 luminarias for the holiday season and are now picking them up. Dozens of Boy Scouts spent two weekends creating the thousands of luminarias to put out for the community.

“It’s nice to be at home in a warm house with your family but it’s also really fun to be with the boy scouts cause its sort of your community that you spend a lot of your time with and you get to be with them on Christmas,” said Eliot Hunter.

They put on the luminaria services every year as a fundraiser to help pay for their summer camping trips.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞