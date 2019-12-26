Boy Scouts clean up luminarias Christmas morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Boy Scouts made and displayed around 1,400 luminarias for the holiday season and are now picking them up. Dozens of Boy Scouts spent two weekends creating the thousands of luminarias to put out for the community.

“It’s nice to be at home in a warm house with your family but it’s also really fun to be with the boy scouts cause its sort of your community that you spend a lot of your time with and you get to be with them on Christmas,” said Eliot Hunter.

They put on the luminaria services every year as a fundraiser to help pay for their summer camping trips.