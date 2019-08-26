Boy Scout gives back to veterans for Eagle Scout project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque teen is determined to earn his Eagle Scout Rank and his big project is one that’s close to his heart: helping local veterans.

Arlen Lovesee is a decorated Boy Scout, with 19 patches, in everything from fitness, to first aid and even basket making. He’s been a Scout since he was seven and since day one he’s always been determined to earn his Eagle Scout Rank.

“All of my brothers have completed their Eagle, so they were kind of inspiration,” said Arlen.

Over the past three months, he’s been collecting comfort items to donate to the Raymond G. Murphy V.A. Medical Center.

“My grandfather was a World War II Veteran, so it’s kind of important to me,” said Arlen.

He spent more than 100 hours setting up donations booths, organizing volunteers of all ages and making greeting cards for the veterans.

“The main goal was to help the VA prepare for this winter, and make sure they have enough supplies,” he said.

He collected everything from socks to shaving cream and books and even handmade lap robes. On Friday afternoon Arlen delivered all 35 boxes to the VA.

He says the project showed him what it’s like to be a leader.

“I learned that people are willing to help and be apart of something if you just ask them,” he said.

The Eagle Scout rank is earned by getting 21 Merit Badges and completing a service project that demonstrates leadership and benefits the community. He’ll find out in September if he reached his goal.