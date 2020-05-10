Boy saved by BCFD shows gratitude

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BCFD received a heartfelt thank you after saving the life of a little boy.

Two weeks ago, crews responded to 9-year-old Marcos who was not breathing. They gave him CPR and thankfully, he was breathing again minutes later. Friday, Marcos stopped by Station 24 to thank the crews, even taking pictures of them “dabbing” together.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss