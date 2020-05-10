Boy saved by BCFD shows gratitude

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BCFD received a heartfelt thank you after saving the life of a little boy.
Two weeks ago, crews responded to 9-year-old Marcos who was not breathing. They gave him CPR and thankfully, he was breathing again minutes later. Friday, Marcos stopped by Station 24 to thank the crews, even taking pictures of them “dabbing” together.
