ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico (BGCCNM) is launching a new morning care program to help with middle school student families and the new bell schedule. This is a new partnership with the Albuquerque Public School district.

The school year starts in two weeks and many parents are trying to figure out child care with the new bell schedule. “We have a lot of families here in Albuquerque, APS, that, you know, their kids need to be at school, before they get, you know, when they go to work. And they need to be at work before 915 in the morning,” said Colby Wilson, the CEO of BGCCNM.

Albuquerque schools’ new bell schedule makes it so middle school students begin classes at 9:15, almost an hour later than last year. “We’re going to give those parents peace of mind that they can bring their kid to school before 9:15,” said Wilson.

The Boys and Girls Club will launch earlier care hours, at 23 of the 27 middle schools. They will begin providing before-school care for students as early as 7 a.m.

Part of that is homework help, sports, music programs, and more to keep students engaged until the bell rings for first period. They hope it gives parents ease of mind and keeps students off the streets. “I remember, you know, my parents dropping me off really early and you know, just waiting outside of the school. And you know, I didn’t have, I just did nothing,” said Ashton Griego, one of the staff members at the Highland location.

Many of the staff are passionate about the program because they were in it themselves. “Even though this change is so big, and it’s happening, Boys and Girls Club is here to support the families,” said Lanie Spurlock, another staff member said.

“Come in and learn and start their day off right not having to worry like about just gonna sit here,” said Griego.

The Boys and Girls Club says they won’t have capacity issues, but they still want parents to register. We have a link to more information on that here.