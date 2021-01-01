Bow-hunting for deer kicks off in the Sandias Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re heading out to the Sandias this weekend, you may want to keep an extra eye out. Friday, Jan. 1 marks the start of a bow-hunt for deer in the Sandia Mountains and game officers will be on patrol.

“The Sandias are about 30-thousand acres,” said Tristanna Bickford with the New Mexico Dept. of Game and Fish. “It’s a great opportunity and great example of recreation across the board coming together to share such a magnificent space.”

Starting Friday, the state’s archery-only deer hunt kicks off in unit 8. That covers the entire Sandias and much of the area on both sides of the mountain range. “Within the span of game management 8, there will be 65 hunters, so a large part of that is the Sandia mountains, the entirety of the Sandia Mountains,” said Bickford. “Hunters tend to spread out amongst that space.”

Bow-hunters will share the space with those in the mountains to hike, bird watch, or just enjoy nature. Because of this, the New Mexico Dept. of Game and Fish wants to make sure the public knows the hunt is going on and not to be alarmed.

“You may see them entering at some popular trailheads, and going further into the mountains to do their hunting,” said Bickford. “It is quite a bit of area that they can expand across and go hunting and go hiking into.”

Officers will be out checking that hunters are obeying the law. They’ll also be out there making sure there’s no conflict with those who aren’t in the mountains to hunt, keeping safety top of mind. “Our conservation officers patrol every hunt across the state and this one is no different,” said Bickford. “We will have officers out and about.”

The bow-hunt will run from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15. The New Mexico Dept. of Game and Fish says the Operation Game Thief phone line is open if you witness illegal hunting during the next couple of weeks. You can call the toll-free line at 1-800-432-4263.

