Bow and Arrow Brewing makes surprise appearance on new season of ‘Letterkenny’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque brewery is preparing for the New Year with some surprise attention on the small screen. Bow and Arrow Brewing got a subtle shout-out in the newest season of Canadian series ‘Letterkenny.’

The show’s new season just dropped on Hulu and it didn’t take long at all for viewers to spot a piece of New Mexico on the show based in Canada: a shirt with the brewery’s distinct, geometric logo. The brewery says they were surprised when their social accounts started getting tags from viewers spotting the shirt.

“To actually have some of our customers recognize our logo in the show, it’s really exciting to see our logo has such a strong memorable design,” said Shyla Sheppard, owner and CEO of Bow and Arrow Brewing. “I hope it generates some interest and curiosity and learning more about where the design came from and ultimately, it’ll lead to Bow and Arrow.”

A local first spotted Letterkenny main character Tannis sporting a Bow and Arrow Brewing shirt. When Bow and Arrow shared the find on Twitter, it even got some attention from the actress who plays Tannis, Kaniehtiio Horn.

As for how the brewery’s distinct logo made it into the show, Sheppard isn’t even sure why. However, she does have her theories related to Horn, who is also Native.

“I don’t know the full story but her character in the show is Native and our guess is somehow, there’s a connection. Indian country is pretty small when it comes down to it,” said Sheppard. “As the first Native women-owned brewery, somehow, we got on their radar screen. I’d like to think we’re doing something really unique here in New Mexico. It’s caught their attention, I think.”

All seven episodes of season eight are on Hulu if you want to spot the local appearance for yourself.

This isn’t the first time a New Mexico brewery made a cameo appearance on TV. In October, viewers spotted Santa Fe Brewery’s 7K IPA on the Emmy-nominated HBO series, Succession.