Bow and Arrow Brewing Co. featured in Forbes

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewing company created by two Native American women is getting national attention once again. Shyla Sheppard and Missy Begay founded the Bow and Arrow Brewing Company in Albuquerque back in 2016.

Now, their company is being featured in Forbes Magazine as a place to visit when coming to Albuquerque. Just last year, the duo was recognized at the American History Museum in Washington D.C. and they got a subtle shoutout in the Canadian series “Letterkenny”.

This year they planned on opening a new taproom in Farmington but those plans are put on hold due to the pandemic.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss