Botanic Garden visitors damage agave plants with carvings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark had to remove a cluster of endangered plants from display at the Botanic Garden because they were being repeatedly vandalized. Visitors would carve their names into the plants at the Agaves in the Desert Conservatory.

The BioPark says the damage has all but killed the agaves which are endangered and found only in a small area of southern Mexico. Garden staff started noticing the problem last year and put up signs telling people not to carve plants but they say the vandalism only got worse.

They are considering new security measures like motion sensors and cameras to protect the conservatory’s other plants. Since the agaves are a protected species anyone caught defacing them can face federal charges.