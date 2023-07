ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular event at the BioPark is back. It starts on Tuesday, July 11.

The “Night Walk at the Botanic Garden” starts at 6:30 in the evening.

Tour guides walk visitors through the garden to learn all about night-blooming plants and nocturnal animals.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. BioPark Society members will get a 10% discount.

There will also be another walk on August 1.