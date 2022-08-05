ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Jump in2 School Bash,” event will feature a full day of fun including face painting, attractions special guests, local vendors’ gift and cash giveaways and so much more.

“I felt that with COVID everyone’s had a rough time families, children in particular with school, and we wanted to bring our kids back out and just give an amazing day,” said Cilena Trujillo founder, and boss of Wear Official. Last month Trujillo partnered up with different local businesses to receive school supply donations to have for all the kids attending this free-of-cost event.

This event will also be honoring the fallen officers that recently passed away. The Bernalillo County sheriffs have partnered with this event. This event will take place this Saturday, Aug. 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. At Bernalillo County, Sheriffs Poses Arena 10308 2nd St. NW 87114.