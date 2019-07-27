Bosque Youth Corps restores washed out trails

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Local youth took to the Bosque Friday to restore areas washed out by flooding.

New Mexico’s wet spring has meant a lot of water on the trails along the river. Friday, members of the Bosque Youth Corps cleared weeds, branches, and other debris near Tingley to make the trails not only more usable but also safer.

“The relevancy of getting the dry weeds as well as the dead trees is extremely important when considering fire because we want to make sure the bosque stays healthy,” said Jacob Polk with the Bosque Youth Corps.

Teens employed in the Bosque Youth Corps work 30-hours a week through the summer clearing up the city’s open spaces.