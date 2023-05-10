ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bosque School Economics students are raising funds for the International Jewish Humanitarian Organization, HIAS. With a goal of raising $2,000 to donate to HIAS, an international organization dedicated to supporting refugees in 16 countries, the class raised $3,187.25.

Bosque School student Felix Schroeder held up his end of the bargain to shave his head and donate his hair to Locks of Love. The funds raised will be donated to HIAS to help with humanitarian efforts in countries across the Americas, Africa, and Eurasia. The organization supports refugees in legal services, preventing gender-based violence, community mental health, and economic inclusion, with the goal of upholding rights and allowing individuals to rebuild their lives with dignity.

For more information visit bosqueschool.org.