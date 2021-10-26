Bosque fire reported near Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters were called out to the bosque near Tingley Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited right now but it appeared to be a couple of acres right across the bike path.
No word if crews have it under control. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.