Bosque Chile Festival virtual event includes musical line up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Bosque Chile Festival is going virtual this year. Even though people will be missing out on all the sights and smells that comes with the festival, the event will have a full virtual musical line up.

Micky Cruz, a Grammy-nominated artist from Central America is one of the musical acts people will be able to see virtually. His music is best described as a fusion of Cumbia, Salsa, and Reggae.

Another group on the line up is Nohe Y Sus Santos which features musicians from Honduras, Mexico, and the United States. The four-piece band incorporates alternative Rock en Espanol, quirky cumbia, and indie-pop grooves.

Other groups include Animated Jukebox, Baracutanga, and Rob & Lara. Learn more about this year’s virtual Bosque Chile Festival at https://www.facebook.com/bosquechilefestival.