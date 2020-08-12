Bosque Chile Festival virtual event includes musical line up

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Bosque Chile Festival is going virtual this year. Even though people will be missing out on all the sights and smells that comes with the festival, the event will have a full virtual musical line up.

Micky Cruz, a Grammy-nominated artist from Central America is one of the musical acts people will be able to see virtually. His music is best described as a fusion of Cumbia, Salsa, and Reggae.

Another group on the line up is Nohe Y Sus Santos which features musicians from Honduras, Mexico, and the United States. The four-piece band incorporates alternative Rock en Espanol, quirky cumbia, and indie-pop grooves.

Other groups include Animated Jukebox, Baracutanga, and Rob & Lara. Learn more about this year’s virtual Bosque Chile Festival at https://www.facebook.com/bosquechilefestival.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss