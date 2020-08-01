Bosque Chile Festival holds online contest for best “casa”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If your house is crammed full of New Mexican’s favorite veggie, it could win you a contest.

The Bosque Chile Festival just announced its new Casas Decorating Contest. Organizers are looking for photos of New Mexican’s homes that feature high-quality, chile-inspired, and traditional New Mexican culture. The winner, chosen by most Facebook likes, will get their very own Bosque Chile Festival disco.

The virtual festival takes place August 15 and 16. Anyone interested in submitting their “casa” can do so on the Bernalillo County website.

