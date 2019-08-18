Bosque Chile Festival heats up Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- People were feeling the heat at this year’s Bosque Chile Festival.

New Mexicans could celebrate everything chile at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on Saturday. The event featured food vendors, chef demos, music, and more as the fall season inches closer.

“Well every time it comes to the fall, you start smelling the wonderful thing, you smell the green chile. So people naturally want it in their food, their drink, and even in their desserts. And when you come to this festival, that’s exactly what you’re going to get,” said Catherine Lopez with Bernalillo County.

The chile festival even held a chicharron challenge, awarding the person who could make the best dish.