Bosque Chile Festival goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The smell of chile will soon be in the air and the Bosque Chile Festival is celebrating. This year’s festival will be held virtually on Facebook and will offer entertainment, art engagement activities, chef demonstrations, and an artisan market.

Organizers are also looking for vendors for the artisan market. Vendors must have an e-commerce website to be considered for the event.

Those interested must submit the vendor application no later than August 5. The two-day event kicks off on August 15.