ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bosque Brewing is helping Duran’s Pharmacy celebrate a major milestone. The popular restaurant and pharmacy is celebrating 80 years in business after Pete Durant started the business in 1942.

Bosque Brewing is helping them celebrate with the Duran Ochenta Golden Ale. It’s described as a dry lightly hopped golden ale. The beer is sold at Bosque Brewing, Restoration Pizza, and Duran’s Pharmacy.