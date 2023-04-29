ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day. A local store called Books on the Bosque celebrated it with a special event.

“It’s an annual celebration to support all the independent bookstores across the country, and we are here to take part of that, and Books on the Bosque is Albuquerque’s newest independent bookstore,” said owner Deborah Condit.

During the event, the store celebrated local authors to help them reach new readers and allowed readers to connect and learn from authors.

Local author Caroline Star-Rose spoke about her recent book and the process it takes to get books published.

“Questions people are always curious about your writing process [such as] where you get ideas from. One thing I did was brought in three different drafts, so they can see first-hand it takes a long time to get to a final product,” said Star-Rose.

Books on the Bosque opened in October of last year and is located at the Riverside Plaza.