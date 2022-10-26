ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ‘Books on the Bosque‘ is a new independent Bookstore that has opened on the west side. According to the American Booksellers Association, independent bookstore sales are up by nearly 400 % since 2019.

The bookstore had its grand opening on Oct. 15. Books on the Bosque is open from 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Mon-Thurs and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sat. – Sun. They are also hosting book clubs for the month of November, ages ranging from 8-13, and 12-13, and they have a young adult club. For more information visit their website booksonthebosque.com.