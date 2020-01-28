Live Now
Book to film events kick off in February

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
Events Happening at the Kimo Theater this Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Library and Friends of the Public Library are hosting an annual book to film adaptation event.

The celebration will offer free screenings of western films at KiMo Theater, Main Library, Juan Tabo Library, and Special Collections Library.

There will be seven screening events throughout the month of February at various locations. To purchase tickets for screenings at the KiMo Theatre click here.

  • February 1 at 2 p.m. The Searchers (1956)
  • Main Library at 501 Copper NW
  • February 6 at 7 p.m. Cimarron (1960)
  • KiMo Theatre at 423 Central Ave NW
  • February 7 at 7 p.m. High Noon (1951) 
  • KiMo Theatre at 423 Central Ave NW
  • February 8 at 7 p.m. True Grit (1969) 
  • KiMo Theatre at 423 Central Ave NW
  • February 9 at 2 p.m. The Big Country (1958)
  • KiMo Theatre at 423 Central Ave NW
  • February 15 at 2 p.m. Shane (1953)
  • Juan Tabo Library at 3407 Juan Tabo Blvd NE
  • February 22 at 2 p.m. Destiny Rides Again (1935)
  • Special Collections Library at 423 Central Ave NE

For more information on the event click here.

