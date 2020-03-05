Boofy’s Best for Pets presents special screening of ‘Life in the Doghouse’ benefiting local animal rescue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Locally owned and operated, Boofy’s Best for Pets offers natural pet food and supplies for your furry companion. The Furry Burque Film Festival is a side project of Boofy’s that showcases animal and pet-themed short films from around the world.

Serving the pets of Albuquerque since 2010, owners of Boofy’s Lisa McKitrick and Jeff Smith visit the set along with President of Second Chance Animal Rescue, Susan Renick to discuss the festival. “Life in the Doghouse” is the first feature-length film presented by the Furry Burque Film Festival.

The film “Life in the Doghouse” tells the inspiring life stories of Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta and the work that they do at Danny and Ron’s Rescue. Ten years and 10,000 dogs later, their unique approach to life and rescuing dogs will capture the hearts of many and inspire others to make the right choices when it comes to man’s best friend.

Furry Burque Film Festival and Boofy’s are presenting a special Albuquerque screening of “Life in the Doghouse” on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. at the Guild Cinema located at 3405 Central Ave. General admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the door.

Proceeds from the screening will benefit Second Chance Animal Rescue, a local nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping displaced animals have a second chance at happiness. Donations of pet food, supplies, and funds are welcome and appreciated at the event.