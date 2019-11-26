Boofy’s Best for Pets encourages residents to shop locally this Small Business Saturday

Saturday, November 30 is the tenth Small Business Saturday and the public is encouraged to shop small and shop local. By shopping at local businesses you make a big impact on your community.

Co-owners of Boofy’s Best for Pets, Lisa McKitrick and Jeff Smith discuss some of what Albuquerque has to offer during the shopping holiday in addition to some holiday pet safety tips.

Since 2010, Boofy’s Best for Pets has offered quality food, treats, and chews for dogs and cats. The shop also gives back to the community by helping abandoned, surrendered, and abused animals find forever homes through their work with various rescue organizations.

Small Business Saturday encourages the community to think about giving their business to local shops during the holiday shopping season. Boofy’s Best for Pets celebrates the shopping holiday all weekend long with specials and sales.

On Saturday, Boofy’s will offer prizes and giveaways as well as deals on pet products and toys.

Lisa reminds pet owners that the holiday season can be both stressful and harmful to pets. Celebrate the holidays with your pets and include them in your Thanksgiving festivities by having pet-friendly food and treats on hand.

Human foods can be dangerous to pets and Lisa encourages pet owners to limit what they have access to especially when cooking and preparing meals.