Boo at the Zoo returns to ABQ BioPark

For over 30 years, the ABQ BioPark has been helping the community celebrate Halloween by providing a safe and fun trick-or-treating environment at their annual Boo at the Zoo event. This year, the NM BioPark Society will not only continue the tradition but also turn the event into an annual fundraiser.

This year, 100% of Boo at the Zoo proceeds will benefit the BioPark. In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will include a variety of family-friendly activities such as animal enrichment-making stations, haunted habitats, magicians, cosplayer photo ops, games and more.

Boo at the Zoo takes place at the ABQ BioPark Zoo on Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. General admission costs $10 for adults, $2 for children ages 3 to 12 and children under the age of 2 are free.

New Mexico BioPark Society members will receive a 50% discount on all ticket prices.