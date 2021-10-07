Boo at the Zoo returns this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Boo at the Zoo is making its return following the pandemic. It’s happening on Saturday, October 30, one day before Halloween from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids can dress up in their Halloween costumes.

There will be trick or treating and activity stations. The Albuquerque BioPark will be selling a limited number of timed tickets. You can buy your tickets now online. The BioPark says tickets are $10 for adults, $3 for children 2 and up.

For more information or to buy tickets online, visit abqbooatthezoo.org/?fbclid=IwAR3gLLPiiyP2utAKoyKiLBsNGWr5sQIR1gTG9RFzpmYhwIuu_AtQT0RuE4k.