Boo at the Zoo returns this year

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Halloween candy_462864

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Boo at the Zoo is making its return following the pandemic. It’s happening on Saturday, October 30, one day before Halloween from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids can dress up in their Halloween costumes.

Story continues below:

There will be trick or treating and activity stations. The Albuquerque BioPark will be selling a limited number of timed tickets. You can buy your tickets now online. The BioPark says tickets are $10 for adults, $3 for children 2 and up.

For more information or to buy tickets online, visit abqbooatthezoo.org/?fbclid=IwAR3gLLPiiyP2utAKoyKiLBsNGWr5sQIR1gTG9RFzpmYhwIuu_AtQT0RuE4k.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES