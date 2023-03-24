ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police investigated a suspected bomb Friday. It was near 4th and Mescalero which is close to 12th Street.

They said a witness claimed a person pulled up to their business in a van and placed a hand grenade on a parked vehicle in the parking lot.

The bomb squad inspected it and found the grenade to be harmless. Police do not have a lead on the suspect who left it.