ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An aerospace company in Albuquerque is expanding its facility to manufacture defense systems. Boeing Albuquerque held a ribbon cutting today celebrating its new space.

“The technology we work on at this site has life-saving potential and it will be needed more and more in a fast-changing and more complex world,” said Boeing’s Space, Intelligence, & Weapon Systems Phantom Works Executive Director Gilbert Griffin.

One of the leading global aerospace companies is growing in New Mexico. Boeing Albuquerque, located near Jefferson and I-25, is expanding its current facility. They said the added space would allow them to build more defense systems.

“Our aim and commitment is to provide the best solutions to protect our armed forces, essential infrastructure, and critical assets in harm’s way around the world,” stated Griffin.

Boeing Albuquerque currently develops and produces energy laser technology. It’s used by the military to protect against drone threats and unmanned aerial systems by tracking targets and shooting them down.

“Over these last years, especially in conflicts that are going on around the globe right now, people are starting to see how these even small systems are becoming threats on the battlefield,” said Boeing Laser & Electro-Optical Systems Director Ron Dauk.

Boeing said their last expansion was more than 10 years ago, this current expansion will include more than 27,000 sq-ft addition to their current facilities.

The company invested more than $5 million into the facility’s expansion, which includes new facilities for building and maintaining equipment, and workspace for more employees. Officials claimed it will also bring 20 to 30 new jobs this year alone and more in years to come.

“The future is really bright. We’re growing here; we have a lot of unique capability, and we’re really going into an area with those high energy lasers,” said Dauk.

Boeing Albuquerque is looking to hire engineers, support personnel, and more. People interested in applying can visit their website.