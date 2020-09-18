Bodycam video shows moments officers dragged by car

Warning: Video above contains graphic content that may be difficult to watch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It started as a call about a driver passed out behind the wheel on a busy street, and it ended in bloody chaos and use of force investigation.

Bodycam video shows the moment three Albuquerque Police officers are dragged to the ground during a call. On May 1, officers responded to reports of a man passed out in the driver seat of his car on Old Coors. When they arrive witnesses explain the man is still breathing but he’s unconscious.

The car was still running and in drive when officers found Juan Aguero slumped over the center console. It took some doing to wake him up; things escalated quickly. Officers ask Aguero multiple times to put the car in park, but instead, Aguero put it in reverse. When officers tried to pull Aguero out of the car, as the car is backing up, eventually knocking the officers to the ground, and dragging them and Aguero.

Officers wrestled Aguero, as he resisted, he was hit in the face with a handcuff. Once he’s in cuffs, he suffered a severe road rash on his backside. Two months later, a detective questioned officers as part of a use of force investigation. KRQE News 13 asked APD what prompted the use of force investigation and for the results but did not hear back.

Three of the officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the incident. Aguero has a long criminal history for drugs and car theft. He’s being held behind bars until trial.

Latest News