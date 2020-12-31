Bodycam footage shows moments leading up to Petroglyph tasing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released body camera footage shows how a tasing at the Petroglyphs unfolded. After a Native American visitor was caught off-trail and then refused to cooperate with the ranger. The National Park Service made the unusual move of quickly releasing the rangers body camera footage.

Just moments before Darrell House was tased by a Petroglyph National Monument Park Ranger, he’s seen on body camera footage screaming for help. Nine minutes earlier, the ranger had stopped House and his sister for walking off the designated trail, advising the two to stay on the trail.

“This is sacred to a ton of folks, we have a ton of visitors. Unfortunately, it doesn’t get treated that well, so I’ve got to be out here protecting it,” the park ranger explained to House. The ranger then asked for identification but House refused, giving a fake name, telling the ranger Native Americans and law enforcement don’t see eye to eye.

“Native American’s and the government, and the law don’t mesh well, you know that,” House explained to the ranger. The ranger asks for their cooperation and the two eventually give him fake names and birth dates. When the ranger called dispatch to run the names, House walked away going back to the trail. Once they were back on the path things begin to escalate, the ranger explains to House if he doesn’t cooperate he’ll be detained until the ranger gets his identification.

The ranger then asks House multiple times to put his dog down but after refusing more than once to comply, the ranger tases House.

House, who says he served in the Marines, was cited on Sunday for going off-trail, providing false information, and for failure to comply. Wednesday, Congresswoman Deb Haaland, who’s in line to head the Interior Department, which oversees National Parks called for a thorough investigation into the tasing.

