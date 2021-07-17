Body found in UNM police patrol car sparks investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A body was found in the back of a patrol car at UNM police headquarters Saturday morning. Medical investigators determined the cause of death is not suspicious.

Albuquerque police say they obtained surveillance video showing the person was in a hospital gown, got into the car, and was found about 10 hours later. APD is still investigating but says this person likely died from medical issues, dehydration, heat, and lack of oxygen.

Police have not yet released the person’s name.

