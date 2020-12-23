Body found in trash bin in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a body found in a trash bin in northwest Albuquerque Tuesday evening. Police say they were called out at approximately 7:36 p.m. to the area of Claremont Avenue near Second and Candelaria.
No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
