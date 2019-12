ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a burned down building out on the Pajarito Mesa.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department says their South Valley crews put out this structure fire Sunday morning. They say firefighters found a body there, but would not give any other information.

The sheriff’s office says its criminal division is now investigating to find out if there was any foul play.