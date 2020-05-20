Body & Brain Yoga and Tai Chi offering free online classes in May

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have had to get creative to work out at home. Body & Brain Yoga and Tai Chi is helping out by offering free online classes for the community in May.

Brain Education Instructor Bette Castoria discusses the online classes and how the community is responding to them. Body & Brain classes combine elements from various Eastern practices in order to enhance your physical, mental and energetic health.

These techniques can help you to develop mindful breathing and relaxed concentration in order to help you maximize the benefits of physical exercise. Last month, Body & Brain offered free community classes in April and 225 people registered with about 100 people attending.

In addition, Body & Brain hosted a global Earth Day event on their YouTube channel that drew over 10,000 people. Castoria explains that the feedback from people who have attended their online classes has been amazing and reads some personal testimonies that were sent in to the company.

To sign up for the free community classes, visit Body & Brain’s website.