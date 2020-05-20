Live Now
Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany conducts White House briefing

Body & Brain Yoga and Tai Chi offering free online classes in May

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have had to get creative to work out at home. Body & Brain Yoga and Tai Chi is helping out by offering free online classes for the community in May.

Brain Education Instructor Bette Castoria discusses the online classes and how the community is responding to them. Body & Brain classes combine elements from various Eastern practices in order to enhance your physical, mental and energetic health.

These techniques can help you to develop mindful breathing and relaxed concentration in order to help you maximize the benefits of physical exercise. Last month, Body & Brain offered free community classes in April and 225 people registered with about 100 people attending.

In addition, Body & Brain hosted a global Earth Day event on their YouTube channel that drew over 10,000 people. Castoria explains that the feedback from people who have attended their online classes has been amazing and reads some personal testimonies that were sent in to the company.

To sign up for the free community classes, visit Body & Brain’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss