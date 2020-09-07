Bobcat spotted in foothills

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some residents in the foothills had a scary encounter. Jim Garcia shared a video of a huge bobcat near Tramway Terrance and Tramway. Garcia says he wanted to warn neighbors because the cat didn’t seem to care at all that they were there. The animal was roaming while plenty of people were out including a couple with a baby in a stroller.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss