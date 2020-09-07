Bobcat spotted in foothills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some residents in the foothills had a scary encounter. Jim Garcia shared a video of a huge bobcat near Tramway Terrance and Tramway. Garcia says he wanted to warn neighbors because the cat didn’t seem to care at all that they were there. The animal was roaming while plenty of people were out including a couple with a baby in a stroller.
