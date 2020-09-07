Bobcat spotted in foothills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A struggling local theater will remain open after an outpouring of support form the community. The Box Performance Space, which has been closed for five months because of the pandemic raised $20,000 during an eight-hour stream-a-thon Sunday. The event featured dozens of musicians and comedians. Some celebrity guests also jumped on to give the theater a shout out.

"I improvised with them, the whole cast from Better Call Saul joined me a couple times. It's a great group of people and they're doing great work," said actor Bob Odenkirk.