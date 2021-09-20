Bobby Foster and University closed due to hazmat incident in area

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reported both directions of Bobby Foster Rd. and University Blvd. are closed due to a hazmat incident at Kevothermal in the Mesa Del Sol area. Officials say the business has been evacuated and surrounding businesses have been advised to shelter in place.

They are asking those in the area to follow the directions of law enforcement on the scene. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES