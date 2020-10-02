Bob Woodward talks journalism and his new book, “Rage”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He is one of the most celebrated and accomplished journalists in the country. Bob Woodward, who rose to fame for his reporting on the Watergate scandal in the 1970s, spoke with News 13 about journalism, his career, and his latest book about President Trump.

Woodward, fresh off his newly-released book “Rage” about the president, was the keynote guest for the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government online luncheon Thursday. One of the most shocking revelations in Woodward’s book is that early in the pandemic, President Trump knew about the dangers of COVID-19 but intentionally downplayed the risk to the public.

“I asked the simple question. Him, what’s the job of the president, and he said the job of the president is to protect the people,” Woodward said. Woodward, who has covered nine presidents, says Trump’s actions during the pandemic will be a stain on his legacy. “He failed to act. He failed to protect the people, that is going to be written about for decades about his presidency,” added Woodward.

When asked what advice he would give to a student who is thinking about a career in journalism, Wood responded saying he thinks it’s the best job in the world. “..And the key to journalism, is no one ever sees everything or gets everything, so be humble about it,” said Woodward.

And he still has a sense of humor about Robert Redford playing him in the movie All the President’s Men. “You have no idea how many women I have disappointed not just then but through my whole life,” Woodward said. He also shared with the audience that his wife Elsa is heavily involved in his work and even edited his latest book.