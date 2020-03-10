Bob Dylan to perform in Albuquerque

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Iconic musician, Bob Dylan, is coming to Albuquerque.

The American singer, along with his band, is performing at Tingley Coliseum on June 23. It’s part of a tour across North American this summer. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞