Bob Dylan to perform in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Iconic musician, Bob Dylan, is coming to Albuquerque.
The American singer, along with his band, is performing at Tingley Coliseum on June 23. It’s part of a tour across North American this summer. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
