Bob Dylan makes stop in Albuquerque during tour

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is coming to Albuquerque in 2022. The dates have just been released for his upcoming tour, “Rough and Rowdy Ways” which kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona in March.

Story continues below

On March 6, Bob Dylan is scheduled to play at the Albuquerque Convention Center’s Kiva Auditorium. Tickets range from $57.50 to $129 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

According to Bob Dylan’s official website, VIP packages will be available including exclusive merchandise and a collectible laminate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES