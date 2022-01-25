Bob Dylan makes stop in Albuquerque during tour

[1] Lawmakers consider proposal to keep more suspects locked up until trial The debate over cutting crime by locking up suspects until trial is heating up at the Roundhouse. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would put the burden on defendants on why they should be allowed out of jail until their trial. However, a legislative memo shared with lawmakers states keeping more people behind bars will not lower crime and instead blamed police and prosecutors for a lack of arrests and case dismissals. District Attorney Raul Torrez says the memo is based on a flawed interpretation. The Public Defender's Office says they have constitutional concerns with the bill.

[2] Military medical team assisting UNM Hospital amid COVID surge Help is now here for one local hospital. Military medical personnel started work on Monday at UNM Hospital which is one of six health care systems in the US getting a staffing boost from the federal government. The goal is to offer much-needed relief to local health care workers who have been stretched thin by the demands of the job. The military workers are set to stay for at least 30 days and longer if needed.