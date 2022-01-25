Bob Dylan makes stop in Albuquerque during tour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is coming to Albuquerque in 2022. The dates have just been released for his upcoming tour, “Rough and Rowdy Ways” which kicks off in Phoenix, Arizona in March.
Story continues below
- COVID: Environment Dept. encourages vaccination policies for businesses
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 24 de Enero 2022
- Trending: Recreational cannabis industry may be off to bumpy start
- National: Biden calls Fox News reporter ‘stupid son of a b—-‘
- Business: City projects aim to fix up historic neighborhood
On March 6, Bob Dylan is scheduled to play at the Albuquerque Convention Center’s Kiva Auditorium. Tickets range from $57.50 to $129 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.
According to Bob Dylan’s official website, VIP packages will be available including exclusive merchandise and a collectible laminate.