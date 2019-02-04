New Mexicans take part in 'Board Games not Bowl Games'

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) - While most people sat in front of the TV on Sunday evening watching the big game, a few people played their own games.

Gamers of all ages participated in the second annual "Board Games not Bowl Games" event at Empire Board Games Library in Nob Hill.

"If they're not into sports, they can have a great time this Sunday," said Andres Gonzales, the manager of Empire Board Games Library.

Katelyn Smith, one of the participants, says she's not the biggest fan of football. "I'm not going to be watching the Super Bowl," said Smith, who is a gamer.

She'd rather be playing games than watching one. "I get to sit here and have a conversation with somebody while I play and I'm a super competitive person," said Smith.

After a successful first year, Empire Board Game Library brought back the event again this year.

"We just started and we already have a big crowd today," said Gonzales. Empire has at least 800 games in their shop, from the classics like Clue to the obscure.

If you want to try a game you've never played before, they'll even teach you how. Empire typically charges $3 an hour for adults, but this Sunday it cost $5 to play all day.