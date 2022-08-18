ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BlueHalo, an aerospace company, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest facility in Albuquerque. The company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning for the new facility off Gibson in the Sandia Science and Technology Park.

The 73,000 square foot facility will serve as a hub for the technology, research, development and manufacturing of BlueHalo products. “This state-of-the-art facility is positioned to expand our cutting edge products and programs today, and develop innovative technologies of tomorrow,” BlueHalo Senior Vice President Mary Clum said at the ribbon cutting.

Officials say this will create more than 70 new jobs. The company also has plans of building another facility off Eubank. That one will be 200,000 square feet.