Bluegrass Festival takes place at Marble Brewery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque got a quick dose of bluegrass-inspired music this weekend.

Marble Brewery hosted a bluegrass festival at its downtown location Sunday. Beer drinkers could enjoy an afternoon filled with music from some bands that didn’t have a lot of experience playing together.

“It’s awesome to be able to call on some musicians that you consider friends, people you can drink a beer with, people you’ll have dinner with, and by the way, do you want to play a set together? Before you know it, you’ve had two or three rehearsals, you’re on a stage together, and you’re flowing,” said musician Jacob Chavez.

The festival continues through 8 p.m. Sunday.