ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico is providing tips to protect your skin not only during the hot summer months but all year round. Dr. Diana Weber, with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico, shares helpful tips to stay safe this summer and what signs to look for in our skin that can lead to skin cancer. “The sun is so intense here in New Mexico, because of the altitude and you want to be very protected between the hours of 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. because even a small exposure can cause damage to your DNA that can ultimately mutate and become different and grow out of control and can become cancer,” explained Dr.Weber.

Most skin cancers are caused by too much UV light exposure. UV rays can damage skin cells, which is a form of radiation that comes from the sun. Most skin cancers are very treatable, so it’s very important to know how to identify them.

ABCDE method to identify skin abnormality:

A: look at your skin and make sure your moles or freckles look normal

B: pay attention to the border around moles, and freckles make sure they are not crispy

C: the color of most freckles and moles are the same color, if you notice a different color change like red that’s something to be concerned about

D: diameter the bigger the freckle or moles the more they can turn into skin cancer

E: is it evolving is it changing

It’s important for people to go to the doctor if they see any changes. Dr. Weber explains that most skin cancers can be treated in the office. For more information visit their website.