BlueCross BlueShield of New Mexico highlights summer sun safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – June is National Safety Month, and summer in New Mexico means making sure that our families are safe whether they are enjoying time spent outside in the sun or out by the pool. Registered nurse from BlueCross BlueShield of New Mexico, Jeanine Patterson discusses summer safety and what you can do to make sure you and your loved ones have a happy, safe summer.

Sun protection

As summertime means a lot of outside time for children, that can also mean sunburns. Sunburns are a form of radiation burn that affects the skin due to overexposure to ultraviolet rays.

When your skin is exposed to the sun it will eventually burn. Skin can become damaged by exposure to UVA and UVB rays in as little as 15 minutes.

To protect yourself from a sunburn, cover any exposed skin generously with a broad-spectrum sunscreen that has a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of at least 30. Make sure to check that your sunscreen isn’t expired.

Apply sunscreen about 30 minutes before going outside and also use sunscreen on days when it is cloudy or when you’re in the shade. Reapply every two hours or more if you are swimming or are sweating a lot.

Make sure to protect you skin and to limit the amount of direct sunlight you receive between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Clothes that are made with tightly woven fabric provide the best sun protection.

You can also wear a hat with a brim all the way around that will shade your face, ears, and the back of your neck. Sunglasses provide eye protection from UV rays and also reduce the risk of cataracts.

Heat-related illnesses

Heat exhaustion occurs due to prolonged exposure to heat and can involve dehydration and the loss of body salt. Symptoms can include extreme thirst, weakness, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, dizziness, and loss of consciousness.

The most critical thing to do if you suspect heat exhaustion is to cool down by getting out of the sun or heat to a shady, breezy, and cool area or preferably indoors where there is air conditioning. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids, loosen or remove any unnecessary clothing, or take a cool shower or sponge bath.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency that causes your body to overheat due to excessive exposure to high temperatures. Body temperatures can reach 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

Heat stroke can cause serious organ damage to your brain, heart, and other organs and can even be fatal if it is not treated appropriately in time. Symptoms of heat stroke are similar to heat exhaustion but are more severe.

Lack of sweating despite the heat with hot, red, and dry skin is cause for concern for heat stroke as are seizures and loss of consciousness. Those with suspected heat stroke should get emergency care immediately.

Additional safety tips

You should pay attention to the heat index which is a combined measure of temperature and relative humidity. The higher the heat index is, the higher the risk for heat-related illnesses.

Make sure you stay hydrated and drink plenty of water, juices, and electrolyte-containing drinks like Gatorade. Additionally, make sure you aren’t overexerting yourself if you are doing physical activity. If you have chronic medical conditions or take medications, check with your doctor to see if they have any special recommendations.

For more information on how to stay safe this summer, visit EWG.org/sunscreen.