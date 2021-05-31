Blue Star Mothers seek donations for military care packages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group that sends care packages to troops overseas needs your help. Blue Star Mothers of Albuquerque is making a big push for more food donations before they start packing on June 26.

The group needs individual size portions of Pop-Tarts, microwave popcorn, and Slim Jim’s. The group will hold a drive-thru donation event Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2921 Second Street. People can also donate money through their website.

