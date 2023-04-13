ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers is an organization made up of mothers of children who are serving, or who have served, in the U.S. military. The Blue Star Mothers say, “We support each other while promoting patriotism and honor all men and women serving, and who have served our country as members of all branches of the armed services.”

The organization began in 1942, and the New Mexico chapter started in 2004. The organization is a non-profit and runs 100% on volunteer work.

The group aims to send 900-1,200 care packages to deployed troops. The Blue Star Mothers collect items year-round for the care packages. However, since the cost to send the packages is around $15,000, and the package contents cost around $45,000, fundraising is a crucial part of the organization’s efforts.

For one of their fundraising events, the group is hosting a Chef Landry Comedy Dinner Show and Auction on Saturday, Apr. 29. Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. The live auction will follow the dinner.

The fundraising event will be located at the Shriners Center at 6600 Zuni Road in southeast Albuquerque. It will consist of a silent auction, a live auction, and an auction for desserts. The live auction will have a variety of great items, including tickets to the show Hamilton, jewelry, rounds at a golf course, United soccer tickets, a wine assortment, and more.

Ticket Prices

Single $50

Couple $100

Corporate Table (8 seats) $400

Stage Side Table (8 seats) $500

To buy tickets for the event via credit card, contact the organization at events@rgvnmbsm.org. To buy tickets for the event via Venmo, send a transaction to @RioGrandeValleyBSM.

For more information on the Rio Grande Valley Blue Star Mothers, visit their website here.